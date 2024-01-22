The Montreal Canadiens have loaned defenceman Justin Barron to the AHL's Laval Rocket and placed forward Mitchell Stephens on waivers Monday.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le défenseur Justin Barron au Rocket de Laval et ont placé l'attaquant Mitchell Stephens au ballottage.



Barron has appeared in 41 games for the Canadiens this season, scoring six goals with 12 points.

Drafted 25th overall by the Colorado Avalanche at the 2020 NHL Draft, Barron was acquired by Montreal along with a 2024 second-round pick in March 2022 for forward Artturi Lehkonen.

He is in the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract.

Stephens, 26, has two goals and an assist in 23 NHL games this season. In 16 games in the AHL, he had three goals and 12 points. He is on a one-year, $775,000 contract.

In other roster news, forward Sean Monahan did not participate in this morning's practice while head coach Martin St. Louis announced that Jake Allen will get the start Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators.