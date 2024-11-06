The Montreal Canadiens loaned forward Oliver Kapanen to Timrå IK of the Swedish Hockey League on Tuesday.

The move comes after the native of Timra, Sweden posted two assists in 12 games with the Canadiens this season, averaging 11:37 of time. The 21-year-old centre's second assist came in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss against the Calgary Flames, in which he recorded just 7:54 of ice time.

The 2021 second-round pick spent the past two seasons in Finland's SM-Liiga, posting 14 goals and 34 points in 51 games last year with KalPa Kuopio.

To fill Kapanen's roster spot, the Canadiens recalled forward Lucas Condotta from the AHL's Laval Rocket. The 27-year-old winger, who has yet to play with the Canadiens this season, went without a point in three games with the team last season. He has four assists in nine AHL games this season.

Montreal also assigned forward Jacob Perreault to the Rocket on Monday. The 22-year-old winger has spent the season to date with the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions.