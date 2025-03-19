The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with forward Lucas Condotta.

The deal begins next season and runs through the 2026-27 campaign. The dollar figure of the deal was not immediately announced.

Condotta, 27, has appeared in seven games this season and has one goal. He's spent the majority of the season with the AHL's Laval Rocket, where he's accumulated three goals and 23 points in 50 games.

A native of Georgetown, Ont., Condotta joined the Habs when he signed a one-year, entry-level deal in March of 2022.

Montreal enters play Wednesday in the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot at 33-27-7 for 73 points, one point clear of the New York Rangers with two games in-hand.