Forward Michael Pezzetta is dealing with a lower-body injury and is being evaluated daily, the team announced.

He did not participate in practice on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old last played in an NHL game on Feb. 2 in Montreal's 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. He registered one hit and two blocked shots in six minutes of ice time spread out over nine shifts.

Pezzetta has zero points in 14 NHL games this season after recording three goals and 12 points in 63 outings last year.

The Habs will return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break on Saturday when they take on the Senators in Ottawa.