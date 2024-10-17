Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson exited Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings with an upper-body injury.

Matheson logged 7:35 in ice time during the first period but did not return to Montreal’s bench to start the second period with the game tied at 1.

When or how Matheson sustained the injury was not immediately clear.

The 30-year-old from Pointe-Claire, Que., has three assists in five games this season.

Last season, Matheson posted 11 goals and 51 assists for a career-high 62 points.

He became the first Canadiens defenceman to reach the 60-point mark since P.K. Subban in 2014‑15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.