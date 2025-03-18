MONTREAL - Nick Suzuki’s power-play goal late in the third period lifted the Montreal Canadiens past the Ottawa Senators 6-3 in a high-intensity rivalry matchup on Tuesday.

Suzuki buried a shot into an open cage at 15:23 after Senators goalie Linus Ullmark failed to properly cover the puck, helping Montreal take a 4-3 lead and snap Ottawa’s six-game winning streak.

Josh Anderson scored twice, including an empty-netter, while Lane Hutson and Christian Dvorak also had goals for Montreal (33-27-7). Brendan Gallagher added a second into the empty net and Sam Montembeault stopped 22 shots.

Travis Hamonic replied with his first of the season while Michael Amadio and Drake Batherson also found the back of the net for Ottawa (36-26-5). Ullmark made 27 saves.

The Canadiens and Senators were two of the NHL’s hottest teams since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Montreal was 7-1-2 in its previous 10 games, while Ottawa was 7-2-1.

The Canadiens entered the night one point behind the New York Rangers for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card berth with two games in hand. The Senators, meanwhile, hold the first wild card and have a four-point cushion over Montreal.

Montreal leads the season series 3-0 against Ottawa with one game remaining between the two teams in the nation’s capital on April 11.

Dvorak opened the scoring on a breakaway 2:07 into the game with a beautiful deke around Ullmark, who lost his stick moments earlier on a shot from Patrik Laine.

Ottawa replied with goals from Batherson and Amadio before Hutson equalized with a sharp-angle shot early in the third period.

Hamonic and Anderson then traded goals, leading to Suzuki’s heroics.

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: Rallied back from 2-1 and 3-2 deficits in the third to snap the Senators’ streak.

Senators: Lost their first game since making two trades at the NHL trade deadline. Marquee acquisition Dylan Cozens provided an assist on Batherson’s goal, bringing his totals to two goals and three assists in six games as a Senator.

KEY MOMENT

Shane Pinto tripped up Anderson with 6:37 remaining to send Montreal on the power play with the game tied 3-3. Suzuki then buried the winner in the dying seconds of the man advantage.

KEY STAT

Before Tuesday’s game, Canadiens netminder Sam Montembeault was 6-0-1 with a .928 save percentage and a 1.96 goals-against average since the 4 Nations break.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Canadiens: Visit the New York Islanders on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2025.