The Montreal Canadiens announced Monday that defenceman Mike Matheson has been named an alternate captain for the 2023-24 season.

Matheson joins a leadership group with captain Nick Suzuki and returning alternate Brendan Gallagher. The alternates were chosen by the team's management, including general manager Kent Hughes.

Matheson is entering his second season with the Canadiens, having joined the team last summer in the deal that sent Jeff Petry to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Matheson led Canadiens defencemen with 34 points (eight goals) in 48 games last season while averaging 24:27 of ice time.

The 29-year-old blueliner has 57 goals and 172 points in 465 career games with the Florida Panthers, Penguins and Canadiens.

He was selected 23rd overall in the 2012 draft by the Panthers.