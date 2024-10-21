Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki has five points through the first six games of the 2024-25 season but he says it’s not good enough.

The Canadiens are 2-3-1 to start the season and have dropped three games in a row. While linemate Cole Caufield is off to a hot start with six goals in six games, Suzuki has yet to find the back of the net.

“I wouldn’t say it’s in the spot I want it to be,” said Suzuki when asked about his game on Monday. “Production is what it is. Could be totally different. I think I can play a lot better, you know the team needs me to do that, I’m looking to having a good game tomorrow.”

The 25-year-old led Montreal in scoring last season with 33 goals and 77 points in 82 games.

Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis added he’d like to see Suzuki play with more pace.

“I think if Nick plays with a bit more pace, the game is going to be easier for him,” said St. Louis. “It’s not easy to have more pace, it’s work. To me, when he drives a line, it’s his pace on both sides, defensively and offensively.”

The Canadiens are 25th in the NHL in goals for, averaging 2.67 per game and are in the middle of the pack allowing 3.33 goals against per game. They also could stand to shoot more, averaging 26 shots a game, which is currently 28th in the league.

“I think my assertiveness, I think I can defend better, I feel like I’m rushing some plays a little bit here and there,” said Suzuki on what he can do better. “I know what I’m capable of and I haven’t gotten there yet. I wouldn’t say I’m playing bad but I definitely got more.”

The Canadiens are back in action Tuesday night against the New York Rangers.