Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and defenceman Noah Dobson both hope they will be in Italy next February.

Alongside goaltender Samuel Montembeault, the trio are among the 42 NHL players vying for spots on Canada’s Olympic men's roster for the upcoming Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, Italy.

Speaking at Canada’s centralization camp in Calgary on Wednesday, Suzuki said he is focused on starting the 2025-26 season well to improve his chances. Both he and Dobson were passed over for the Canadian 4 Nations Face-Off team that won gold earlier this year while Montembeault served as the third goaltender.

“Pretty much every guy that’s here probably thinks that they deserve to be on the team,” said Suzuki. “It’s a really competitive team to make and there’s a lot of talent that the coaching staff and management have to pick through, so just trying to focus on myself, see what I can do at the start of the season to put my name in the hat for them.”

“It’s obviously a huge honour,” said Dobson of being invited. “It’s the best players in Canada. It’s great to get together with all the guys, guys you don’t know, and try to come together as a team.”

Suzuki, 25, had a career season for Montreal last year, scoring 30 goals and 89 points in 82 games and was a big factor in helping the Canadiens make the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season before being eliminated in the first round by the Washington Capitals.

With Canada deep down the middle with players like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby available, Suzuki said he is comfortable playing the wing.

“I think I can play offensively, I can play defensively, penalty kill, power play, whatever they need. I’m a pretty good tool that way,” said Suzuki. “I can play anywhere in the lineup, just try to show my versatility throughout the best season and give myself the best shot.”

Suzuki also has the privilege of rooming with Crosby at this camp. Crosby led Canada to Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014, and served as captain at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“He’s an amazing guy first off,” said Suzuki of Crosby. “Always talking to the guys. Being a younger guy here, it’s great to have that experience around him over these few days. Trying to pick his brain a little bit.”

Dobson will be making his Canadiens debut this fall after he was acquired from the New York Islanders on June 27 in exchange for forward Emil Heineman and two first-round picks (that later became forward Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson). He signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension upon the trade.

The right-shot defenceman had 10 goals and 39 points last season with the Islanders and is not far removed from his career year in 2023-24, when he had 70 points in 79 games.

“Really excited to be joining Montreal,” said Dobson. “Just a great organization top to bottom, owners, management, coaches and obviously the players.”