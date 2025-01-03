The Montreal Canadiens will face the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday without two of their regulars in the lineup as forward Patrik Laine will miss the game with flu-like symptoms and defenceman David Savard is out with an upper-body injury.

Michael Pezzetta and Jayden Struble will draw into the lineup to replace the two missing players.

The Canadiens had labeled Savard as a game-time decision earlier on Friday, indicating that Struble would take his place if he was not able to participate in the contest.

The 35-year-old defenceman has a goal and nine assists in 35 games this year for the Canadiens.

Laine has appeared in 13 games this season for the Canadiens, his first with the team, and has eight goals and two assists.

The Tampere, Finland native missed the first 24 games of the campaign after suffering a knee sprain during the preseason.