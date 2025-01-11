Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine returned to the lineup Saturday against the Dallas Stars after missing four games due to illness.

Laine, named Montreal’s player of the month for December, last played on New Year’s Eve in a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

The sharpshooting winger has eight goals and two assists in 13 games after missing the first two months of the season with a knee injury.

Defenceman David Savard also drew back into the lineup after an upper-body injury kept him out four games.

Montreal (20-18-3) won three of four without both players, including a 3-2 overtime victory Friday against the Washington Capitals.

The Canadiens had wins in 9 of their last 11 entering Saturday’s action and had climbed from the Eastern Conference basement into the playoff conversation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.