Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine is set to make his return to the ice, as the team announced he has been activated from injured reserve and will be in the lineup tonight against the New York Islanders.

Laine was on a line with Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky during the morning skate.

Laine, 26, has not played this season after sustaining a knee sprain in a preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Laine returned to practice last week in a non-contact jersey and progressed to a regular sweater on Monday as a full participant.

The Canadiens acquired him along with a draft pick from the Blue Jackets in exchange for defenceman Jordan Harris in the off-season.

The Tampere, Finland native appeared in 18 games last season for Columbus and contributed six goals and three assists.

Laine was selected second overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Winnipeg Jets and has scored 204 goals and 388 points in 480 career games.

The Canadiens sent forward Joshua Roy to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday to make room on the roster.