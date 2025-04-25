The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Patrik Laine is out for Game 3 tonight against the Washington Capitals with an upper-body injury.

He will be evaluated on a daily basis.

Laine was the only Canadiens player who did not take the ice for today's morning skate.

In Game 2 on Wednesday, he played just 10:10 minutes and was benched for the entire third period in the 3-1 loss. In two playoff appearances so far this year, he has one assist.

In the regular season, Laine had 20 goals and 33 points in 52 games after missing the first two months of the season recovering from a knee injury suffered during the preseason.

The Canadiens are back at home Friday for Game 3 as the Capitals lead the first-round series 2-0.