Montreal Canadiens pending restricted free agent Gustav Lindström is taking his playing future to Sweden.

The 26-year-old defenceman signed five-year deal Djurgårdens IF in the Swedish Hockey League on Friday after appearing in 42 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket this season.

Lindström posted four goals and 11 points with the Rocket after recording three goals and seven assists in 46 games with the Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks in 2023-24. He was claimed by the Ducks off waivers from the Canadiens.

The Ostervala, Sweden native returned to the Canadiens for a second stint last summer on a one-year, $775,000 deal after going unqualified by the Ducks.

A second-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings in 2017, Lindström has five goals and 35 points in 174 career games.