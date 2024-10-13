The Montreal Canadiens placed forward Alex Barré-Boulet on waivers on Sunday for the purpose of a loan to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

The 27-year-old native of Montmagny, Que., hasn't recorded a point in two games with the Habs this season.

Barré-Boulet signed a one-year contract with the Canadiens this summer after playing 36 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, scoring six goals and three assists. He added four goals and 15 assists over 23 games with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

Over 70 career games with the Lightning, Seattle Kraken and Canadiens, Barré-Boulet has netted 12 goals and six assists.