Montreal Canadiens forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Sunday.

Les Canadiens ont placé l'attaquant Rafaël Harvey-Pinard sur la liste des blessés.



The Canadiens have placed forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard on IR. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 11, 2024

Harvey-Pinard left early in the second period of Montreal's 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday after a collision with teammate Joel Armia.

The team said at the time that Harvey-Pinard had suffered a lower-body injury.

Harvey-Pinard missed two months of action earlier in the season due to another lower-body injury as he was absent from Nov. 16 through Jan. 10.

The 25 year old has one goal and seven points in 23 games this season.

He is in the first season of a two-year, $2.2 million contract.

A seventh-round pick (201st overall) by the Canadiens at the 2019 NHL Draft, Harvey-Pinard made his NHL debut on Dec. 28, 2021 against the Tampa Bay Lightning where he scored his first NHL goal.

The Saguenay, Que. native has skated in 62 career NHL games, scoring 16 goals with 28 points.