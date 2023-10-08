The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Joel Armia and defenceman Gustav Lindstrom on waivers on Sunday.

Armia, 30, had seven goals and 14 points in 46 games last season.

He is in the third season of a four-year, $13.6 million contract with a $3.4 million average annual value.

All players waived on Saturday cleared.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forwards Kyle Clifford and Dylan Gambrell on waivers as well as defencemen Simon Benoit, William Lagesson and Maxime Lajoie and goaltender Martin Jones.

The Edmonton Oilers have waived forward Raphael Lavoie, Lane Pederson and Ben Gleason while the Ottawa Senators waived Boko Imama.

The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Jack Studnicka and Christian Wolanin on waivers while the Jets have waived Kyle Capobianco, Collin Delia and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.