Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau cleared waivers on Sunday and was assigned to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Primeau, 25, has posted a 4.70 goals-against average and an .836 save percentage over 11 games with the Canadiens this season.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has appeared in just two games, including one start, in December, allowing a total of eight goals on 36 shots.

Selected by Montreal in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft, Primeau has a career 3.69 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage over 55 appearances across six seasons with the Habs.

Torgersson also clears, Jets to buy out contract

Forward Daniel Torgersson also cleared unconditional waivers on Sunday as the Jets will terminate the remaining years on his contract.

Winnipeg selected Torgersson, a 22-year-old out of Sweden, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, but he has yet to play a game in the NHL.

Torgersson has spent the last four years with the AHL's Manitoba Moose and has failed to record a point in 12 games this season in the minors.

The left winger is in the final season of a three-year entry-level contract and was scheduled to become a restricted free agent his summer.