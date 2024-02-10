The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard will not return to today's game against the Dallas Stars due to a lower-body injury.

L'attaquant Rafaël Harvey-Pinard ne reviendra pas au jeu cet après-midi (bas du corps).



Early in the second period shortly after Montreal took a 1-0 lead, Harvey-Pinard collided with teammate Joel Armia and his knee appear to buckle on the hit. He struggled to get back to the bench and needed assistance from the trainer to go back to the locker room.

Harvey-Pinard missed two months of action earlier in the season due to another lower-body injury as he was absent from Nov. 16 through Jan. 10.

The 25-year-old has one goal and seven points in 23 games this season.

He is in the first season of a two-year, $2.2 million contract.

A seventh-round pick (201st overall) by the Canadiens at the 2019 NHL Draft, Harvey-Pinard made his NHL debut on Dec. 28, 2021 against the Tampa Bay Lightning where he scored his first NHL goal.

The Saguenay, Que. native has skated in 62 career NHL games, scoring 16 goals with 28 points.