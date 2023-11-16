Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard will be out of the lineup on Thursday against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights due to non-serious injury. The 24-year-old is listed as day-to-day.

RHP will not play tonight, day-to-day injury. Nothing serious #Habs @TSN_Edge — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) November 16, 2023

Harvey-Pinard has four assists over 13 games with the Habs this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Head coach Mike Sullivan told the media following the morning skate that forwards Evgeni Malkin and Matt Nieto will be available to play Thursday against the visiting New Jersey Devils.

Evgeni Malkin is participating in the morning skate. So he looks good to go for tonight after missing yesterday's practice due to illness. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) November 16, 2023

Sullivan confirms that Malkin and Nieto are available to play tonight.



Jarry will start in goal vs. New Jersey. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) November 16, 2023

Malkin missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness while Nieto had a maintenance day.

The 37-year-old Malkin has eight goals and nine assists over 14 games with the Penguins this season, who have won five in a row.

Chicago Blackhawks

Veteran forward Taylor Hall, who missed the team's most recent game against the Florida Panthers on Sunday due to a lower-body injury, will also miss Thursday's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but is getting closer after taking part in the morning skate.

Taylor Hall (lower body) is on the ice for morning skate. He won’t play vs. Tampa Bay but he’s getting closer. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/1rGIksT1R9 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 16, 2023

The 32-year-old has two goals and two assists over eight games this season the 'Hawks, his first season in Chicago.