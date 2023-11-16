Ice Chips: Habs' Harvey-Pinard out vs. Golden Knights
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard will be out of the lineup on Thursday against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights due to non-serious injury. The 24-year-old is listed as day-to-day.
Harvey-Pinard has four assists over 13 games with the Habs this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Head coach Mike Sullivan told the media following the morning skate that forwards Evgeni Malkin and Matt Nieto will be available to play Thursday against the visiting New Jersey Devils.
Malkin missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness while Nieto had a maintenance day.
The 37-year-old Malkin has eight goals and nine assists over 14 games with the Penguins this season, who have won five in a row.
Chicago Blackhawks
Veteran forward Taylor Hall, who missed the team's most recent game against the Florida Panthers on Sunday due to a lower-body injury, will also miss Thursday's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but is getting closer after taking part in the morning skate.
The 32-year-old has two goals and two assists over eight games this season the 'Hawks, his first season in Chicago.