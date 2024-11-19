The Montreal Canadiens assigned forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to the Laval Rocket on a long-term injury conditioning loan on Tuesday.

Harvey-Pinard underwent surgery for a broken leg in July, when he was given a timeline of four months for recovery.

The 25-year-old winger appeared in 45 games for the Canadiens last season, scoring twice and adding eight assists.

Originally taken in the seventh round of the 2019 draft, Harvey-Pinard has 17 goals and 14 assists in 83 career games.