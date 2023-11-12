The Montreal Canadiens have recalled defenceman Gustav Lindstrom from AHL Laval and loaned forward Joel Armia to the Rocket.

Lindstrom was recalled ahead of tonight's contest against the Vancouver Canucks as defenceman Jordan Harris is a game-time decision. Harris left Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Boston Bruins with an upper-body injury and did not return to the game.

The 25-year-old has zero points in four games with Laval and scoreless in two appearances with the Canadiens.

The Ostervala, Sweden native was a second-round pick (38th overall) by the Detroit Red Wings at the 2017 NHL Draft. He is on a one-year, $950,000 contract.

Lindstrom was acquired by the Canadiens along with a 2025 conditional fourth-round pick in the trade that sent Jeff Petry to Detroit.

Armia, 30, has one goal in six games with the Canadiens this season. In four games with Laval, he has four goals and an assist. He was waived by Montreal on Oct. 8 and went unclaimed.

He is in the third season of a four-year, $13.6 million contract with a $3.4 million average annual value.

Goaltender Jake Allen will get the start tonight against the Canucks.