The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forward Joshua Roy from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Roy's recall comes on the heels of forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard leaving Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars with a lower-body injury in the second period after colliding with teammates Joel Armia. Harvey-Pinard struggled to get back to the bench and needed assistance from the trainer to go back to the locker room. He did not return to the game as the Stars skated away with the 3-2 victory.

Roy, 20, has a goal and an assist in six games with Montreal this season. In the AHL, he has 13 goals and 32 points in 40 games.

Head coach Martin St. Louis also indicated that goaltender Jake Allen would get the start tomorrow afternoon against his former team the St. Louis Blues.

Allen is 5-9-3 this season with a .901 save percentage and 3.43 goals-against average.