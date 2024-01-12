Scoreboard

Canadiens recall F Roy from AHL Laval

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forward Joshua Roy from the AHL's Laval Rocket. 

He will join the team Saturday morning ahead of Montreal's game against the Edmonton Oilers

Roy, 20, has 12 goals and 30 points in 34 AHL games, his first professional campaign. 

A fifth-round pick (150th overall) by the Canadiens in the 2021 NHL Draft, the St-Georges-De-Beauce, Quebec product helped Canada win gold medals at the 2022 and 2023 World Juniors. 

 

 