The Montreal Canadiens have recalled forward Joshua Roy from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé l’attaquant Joshua Roy du Rocket de Laval. Il rejoindra l’équipe samedi matin.



He will join the team Saturday morning ahead of Montreal's game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Roy, 20, has 12 goals and 30 points in 34 AHL games, his first professional campaign.

A fifth-round pick (150th overall) by the Canadiens in the 2021 NHL Draft, the St-Georges-De-Beauce, Quebec product helped Canada win gold medals at the 2022 and 2023 World Juniors.