Check out our Montreal Canadiens broadcast schedule on TSN2 for viewers in the Canadiens viewing region.

Montreal Canadiens

Regional Pre-season Broadcast Schedule Date Matchup Time (ET) Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Senators at Canadiens (TSN5) 7pm Friday, September 29, 2023 Maple Leafs at Canadiens (TSN2) 7pm Saturday, September 30, 2023 Maple Leafs at Canadiens (TSN2) 7pm Saturday, October 7, 2023 Canadiens at Senators (TSN5) 7pm

Regional Broadcast Schedule on TSN2 Date Matchup Time (ET) Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Wild at Canadiens 7pm Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Devils at Canadiens 7:15pm Thursday, October 26, 2023 Blue Jackets at Canadiens 7pm Monday, October 30, 2023 Canadiens at Golden Knights 10pm Thursday, November 2, 2023 Canadiens at Coyotes 10pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Lightning at Canadiens 7pm Thursday, November 9, 2023 Canadiens at Red Wings 7pm Sunday, November 12, 2023 Canucks at Canadiens 7pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Flames at Canadiens 7pm Thursday, November 16, 2023 Golden Knights at Canadiens 7pm Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Canadiens at Ducks 10pm Friday, November 24, 2023 Canadiens at Sharks 3:30pm Saturday, November 25, 2023 Canadiens at Kings 4pm Thursday, November 30, 2023 Panthers at Canadiens 7pm Thursday, December 7, 2023 Kings at Canadiens 7pm Sunday, December 10, 2023 Predators at Canadiens 7pm Thursday, December 21, 2023 Canadiens at Wild 8pm Friday, December 22, 2023 Canadiens at Blackhawks 8:30pm Thursday, December 28, 2023 Canadiens at Hurricanes 7pm Sunday, December 31, 2023 Canadiens at Lightning 7pm Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Canadiens at Stars 8pm Thursday, January 4, 2024 Sabres at Canadiens 7pm Thursday, January 11, 2024 Sharks at Canadiens 7pm Thursday, January 18, 2024 Canadiens at Senators 7pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Senators at Canadiens 7pm Thursday, January 25, 2024 Islanders at Canadiens 7pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024 Canadiens at Capitals 7pm Saturday, February 10, 2024 Stars at Canadiens 1pm Sunday, February 11, 2024 Blues at Canadiens 1pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024 Ducks at Canadiens 7pm Thursday, February 15, 2024 Canadiens at Rangers 7pm Thursday, February 22, 2024 Canadiens at Penguins 7pm Saturday, February 24, 2024 Canadiens at Devils 2pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Coyotes at Canadiens 7pm Thursday, February 29, 2024 Canadiens at Panthers 7pm Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Canadiens at Panthers 8pm Thursday, March 7, 2024 Canadiens at Hurricanes 7pm Tuesday, March 12, 2024 Blue Jackets at Canadiens 7pm Thursday, March 14, 2024 Bruins at Canadiens 7pm Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Canadiens at Oilers 9pm Thursday, March 21, 2024 Canadiens at Canucks 10pm Sunday, March 24, 2024 Canadiens at Kraken 9pm Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Canadiens at Avalanche 9pm Thursday, March 28, 2024 Flyers at Canadiens 7pm Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Panthers at Canadiens 7pm Thursday, April 4, 2024 Lightning at Canadiens 7pm Sunday, April 7, 2024 Canadiens at Rangers 7pm Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Flyers at Canadiens 7pm Thursday, April 11, 2024 Canadiens at Islanders 7:30pm Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Red Wings at Canadiens 7pm

* - Home games available on TSN 5G View