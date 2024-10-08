Canadiens G Montembeault gets opening night start vs. Maple Leafs
Samuel Montembeault will get the opening night start for the Montreal Canadiens at home on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
During the preseason, the Canadiens went 2-4-0 while the Maple Leafs were 4-1-1. The Canadiens and Maple Leafs faced off on opening night last season, with Toronto skating away with a 6-5 shootout victory.
Montembeault, 27, appeared in 41 games for Montreal last season, going 16-15-9 with a .903 save percentage and 3.14 goals-against average. He is going into his fourth season with the Canadiens.
The Canadiens will be without defenceman Jayden Struble against Toronto as he is dealing with an upper-body injury.
Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube has yet to name a starter for tomorrow's game. Joseph Woll was the first goalie off the ice at Maple Leafs practice.
"We'll see tomorrow," said Berube on Tuesday. "That's tomorrow. Today's today."