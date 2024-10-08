Samuel Montembeault will get the opening night start for the Montreal Canadiens at home on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

During the preseason, the Canadiens went 2-4-0 while the Maple Leafs were 4-1-1. The Canadiens and Maple Leafs faced off on opening night last season, with Toronto skating away with a 6-5 shootout victory.

Montembeault, 27, appeared in 41 games for Montreal last season, going 16-15-9 with a .903 save percentage and 3.14 goals-against average. He is going into his fourth season with the Canadiens.

The Canadiens will be without defenceman Jayden Struble against Toronto as he is dealing with an upper-body injury.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube has yet to name a starter for tomorrow's game. Joseph Woll was the first goalie off the ice at Maple Leafs practice.

"We'll see tomorrow," said Berube on Tuesday. "That's tomorrow. Today's today."