Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault departed in the second period of Game 3 on Friday and was replaced by rookie goalie Jakub Dobes in net.

With the Canadiens set to go on the power play midway through the period, Montembeault pulled himself from the game during a commercial break and Dobes came in.

Montembeault was seen grabbing his left leg during a replay.

Montembeault had turned aside 11 of 13 shots he faced on the night as the game was tied 2-2 when he left.

Dobes, 23, appeared in 16 games as a rookie with Montreal this season, going 7-4-3 with a .909 save percentage and 2.74 goals-against average. This is his first appearance in an NHL playoff game.

The Capitals lead the best-of-seven, first-round series 2-0.