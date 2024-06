The Montreal Canadiens have selected forward Ivan Demidov with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Demidov scored 23 goals and 60 points in 30 games with Petersburgh of the MHL, Russia’s Junior League, this season.

The Habs picked No. 5 for the second straight year, opting to take a forward after selecting Austrian defenceman David Reinbacher last season.

