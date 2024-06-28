The Montreal Canadiens have selected forward Michael Hage with the 21st overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Hage scored 31 goals and 75 points with Chicago of the USHL last season.

"He can play centre, he can play right wing," TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button said. "His offensive play is sometimes subtle, but really effective. You cannot sleep on him in a game because if you do, that's when he strikes."

The Canadiens acquired the 21st-overall pick from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for the 26th-overall pick as well as picks in the second round (57th), and seventh round (198th).

Earlier in the night , the Habs selected forward Ivan Demidov with the fifth overall pick.