The Montreal Canadiens have traded Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils for a 2025 conditional third-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Prending the trade call, Montreal sends Jake Allen to New Jersey — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

LeBrun says the pick can become a second-round selection if Allen plays 40 games in New Jersey.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston says the Canadiens are retaining 50 per cent of Allen's cap hit.

The 33-year-old goaltender has an .892 save percentage and a 3.65 goals-against average in 21 games this season.

Allen signed a two-year, $7.7 million contract extension with the Canadiens ahead of the 2022-23 season with a cap hit of $3.85 million and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Allen was originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the 2008 draft and spent seven seasons there before he was dealt to the Canadiens ahead of the 2020-21 season.

In 416 career NHL games, the Fredericton, N.B. native has a .908 save percentage and a GAA of 2.75. Allen won the 2019 Stanley Cup with the Blues.