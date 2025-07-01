The Montreal Canadiens are trading defenceman Logan Mailloux to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Zachary Bolduc, reports TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The 22-year-old had two goals and two assists in seven games with the Habs last season. He also had 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points in 63 games for the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Mailloux was selected No. 31 overall by Montreal in the 2021 NHL Draft. He is scheduled to be a restricted free agent following next season and currently carries a cap hit of $875,000.

Bolduc had 19 goals and 36 points in 72 games this past season for St. Louis. He was selected No. 17 overall in the 2021 draft and has 24 goals and 45 points in 97 games spread out over two NHL seasons.

Like Mailloux, Bolduc is scheduled to become a restricted free agent after next season.