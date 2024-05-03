The Montreal Canadiens announced that defenceman Adam Engstrom has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry level contract that begins in the 2024-25 season.

The 20-year-old scored four goals and added 18 assists in 51 games with Rögle BK of the Swedish Hockey League last season, where he ranked second on the team in points amongst defencemen.

Engstrom represented Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording one goal and two assists in seven games.

The Jarna, Sweden native was selected in the third round (92nd overall) by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft.