The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Lane Hutson to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that Hutson will join the team in Detroit ahead of Monday's game.

The 5-foot-10, 161-pound blueliner was selected by the Canadiens in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and is considered one of the team’s top prospects.

"Some of the smartest fans in the world," Hutson said of the Montreal fans prior to the start of the NCAA Frozen Four. "I love how they are really competitive, too. To be able to play in front of those fans someday would definitely be a goal of mine.

"And something that I can look forward to."

Hutson was available to sign with Montreal after Boston University was eliminated in the semifinals of the Frozen Four on Thursday.

The 20-year-old registered 15 goals and 49 points in 38 games with Boston University this season, where he was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award for the second consecutive year.

The Holland, Mich., native was also an alternate captain for the gold medal-winning Team USA at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Sweden, where he posted six assists in seven games.

"Leads by example with his play and his work ethic and his compete," said Terriers head coach Jay Pandolfo, who played 15 seasons in the NHL. "He feels more comfortable being vocal this year. He's just growing his game. He was really good defensively in the regionals. He continues to get better there.”

Hutson totalled 30 goals and 97 points in 77 games over two seasons with the Terriers, where he was named a First-Team All-American in 2022-23 and was the first freshman to win the Walter Brown Award, presented annually to the best American-born Division I men's college hockey player in New England, since Brian Leetch in 1987.

Huston has represented the United States internationally over five tournaments, scoring one goal and 23 points over 25 games, winning gold with the U20 team in 2024 and a bronze in 2023 to go with a silver with the U18 squad in 2022.