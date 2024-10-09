The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Gustav Lindstrom to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday.

He has been placed on waivers for the purpose of a loan to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Lindstrom, 25, played 46 games last season split between the Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks, scoring three goals with 10 points. He also appeared in four games with the Rocket last season.

Drafted in the second round (38th overall) by the Detroit Red Wings at the 2017 NHL Draft, Lindstrom has five goals and 35 points in 174 NHL games split between the Red Wings, Canadiens and Ducks.

The Canadiens open the 2024-25 season tonight at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs.