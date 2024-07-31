The Montreal Canadiens announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on a six-year, $33.3 million contract extension with defenceman Kaiden Guhle. The deal will pay him an average annual salary of $5.55 million.

In 70 games played with the Habs in 2023-24, Guhle recorded six goals and 16 assists in addition to serving 56 penalty minutes. He ranked second on the team in blocked shots with 178 and third in average ice time at 20:51.

Guhle, 22, has registered 40 points in 114 NHL games.

He also represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he produced five points in nine games.

He earned silver at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, tallying two goals and an assist in seven outings.

Guhle was selected by the Canadiens in the first round (16th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.