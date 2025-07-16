The Montreal Canadiens have signed unrestricted free agent forward Joe Veleno to a one-year, one-way contract, the team announced.

Veleno, 25, was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on June 21 by the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Andre Burakovsky and was bought out eight days later with one-year left on his deal.

He finished the season with the Blackhawks after he was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for goaltender Petr Mrazek and forward Craig Smith prior to the trade deadline.

The 6-foot-1 centre recorded eight goals and 17 points in 74 games split between the Red Wings and Blackhawks last season.

He was entering the final season of a two-year, $4.55 million deal he signed with the Red Wings in July of 2024. The Blackhawks are expected to receive $1.48 million of cap relief after the buyout.

Drafted 30th overall by the Red Wings in 2018, Veleno has 38 goals and 81 points in 306 career games split between the Red Wings and Blackhawks.

The Montreal native represented Canada at the 2023 World Championship, taking home a gold medal.