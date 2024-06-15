The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Oliver Kapanen to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Saturday.

Kapanen, 20, was selected by the Canadiens with the 64th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, and has played each of the last three seasons with KalPa Kuopio in Finland's SM-liiga.

The native of Timra, Sweden scored 14 goals and totaled 34 points in 51 games with KalPa Kuopio this past season.

Kapanen also represented Finland at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he led his team with six goals in eight games. The centerman ranked fifth among all players in goals, tied with four others.

The Canadiens will have the fifth overall pick in the NHL Draft on June 28 later this month, after finishing the regular season with a 30-36-16 record - second-worst in the Eastern Conference.