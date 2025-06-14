The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Vinzenz Rohrer to a three-year, entry-level contract (2025-26 to 2027-28) on Saturday.

Rohrer, 20, had 15 goals and 25 points in 52 games with the Zurich Lions in the Swiss National League last season. In the playoffs, he had one goal and seven points in 16 games to help Zurich capture their second straight National League championship.

A third-round pick (75th overall) by the Canadiens in 2022, Rohrer played two seasons with the OHL's Ottawa 67s, where he scored 44 goals with 97 points in 118 games from 2021-23.

Internationally, Rohrer represented Austria at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he had four goals and six points in eight games.