The Montreal Canadiens signed goaltender Connor Hughes to a one-year, two-way contract on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old netminder has played professionally in Switzerland since 2017 and is coming off a career-best campaign with Lausanne HC of the Swiss National League. He went 10-6-1 this season, posting a 1.73 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage.

He backstopped Lausanne to the league final in the playoffs, posting a 1.91 GAA and a .933 save percentage.

The London, Ont. native was undrafted in the NHL.