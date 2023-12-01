The Montreal Canadiens signed goaltender Samuel Montembeault to a three-year, $9.45 million contract extension on Friday.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $3.15 million.

Montembeault has a 5-3-1 record this season with a .910 save percentage and a 2.73 goals-against average. He carries a cap hit of $1 million this season and was previously scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency on July 1.

The 27-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2015 draft by the Florida Panthers and has appeared in 113 career games with the Canadiens and Panthers. He owns a career record of 38-48-13 with a .897 save percentage and a 3.42 GAA.

Montembeault is in his third season with the Canadiens after being claimed off waivers in October 2021.



Canadiens goaltending picture

Montreal has been carrying three goaltenders this season in Montembeault, Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau.

Allen and Primeau are both under contract through next season, with Allen carrying a cap hit of $3.85 million and Primeau signed at $890,000.

The 33-year-old Allen has a 3-5-1 record this season with a .903 save percentage and a 3.59 goals-against average. The 11-year NHL veteran has a career record of 186-155-39 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.72 GAA over his time with the St. Louis Blues and Canadiens.

Primeau, 24, has a 2-3-0 record this season with a .886 save percentage and a 3.72 GAA. A seventh-round pick of the Canadiens in 2017, he has a 5-15-2 record with a .875 save percentage and a 3.72 goals-against average since making his debut during the 2019-20 season.