The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Jakub Dobes to a two-year, $1.93 million contract extension on Sunday.

It is a one-way deal that carries a cap hit of $935,000.

Dobes, 24, went 7-4-3 with the Montreal Canadiens last season with a 2.74 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

The 6-foot-4 netminder is coming off of his two-year, entry-level contract that carried an annual cap hit of $925,000 and was a restricted free agent.

Dobes is coming off his first NHL season after being selected 136th overall by the Canadiens in the 2020 draft.