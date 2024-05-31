The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Jared Davidson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Davidson played in 38 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket in 2023-24, scoring 11 goals with 16 points. The 21-year-old was third among Rocket rookies in goals, behind only Logan Mailloux and Joshua Roy.

A fifth-round pick (130th overall) by Montreal at the 2022 NHL Draft, Davidson spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Seattle Thunderbirds, appearing in 254 games and recording 99 goals and 210 points.

He helped Seattle win the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions in 2022-23.