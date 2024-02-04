The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with AHL forward Brandon Gignac.

The deal, which runs through the 2024-25 season, was announced on Sunday morning.

Gignac is having a breakout season in the AHL, scoring 14 goals and 28 assists for 42 points over 43 games, all team-highs for the Laval Rocket. He was tied for fifth in AHL scoring as of Sunday.

The native of Repentigny, Que., has spent the last three seasons with the Rocket after signing with them in July of 2021.

Gignac was originally selected in the third-round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils. He has one NHL appearance under his belt, making it during the 2018-19 season with the Devils.

Over 267 career games in the AHL, Gignac has tallied 55 goals and 99 assists.