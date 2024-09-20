MONTREAL — Martin St. Louis knows Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach can be difference-makers on the Montreal Canadiens' second line.

The Canadiens head coach says his job now is to preach patience as the two towering forwards return to the ice from lengthy absences.

“It's been a while since they've played, and it's not easy to play in the NHL. When you've lost time, it's hard to come back,” St. Louis said Friday, the third day of training camp at CN Sports Complex. “They're players who have high expectations of themselves, so I've got to manage that day-to-day and remind them to relax, be patient.

“We all know what they can do – with time, repetition, you'll see their game improve.”

The six-foot-five Laine, acquired a month ago from the Columbus Blue Jackets, hasn’t played since breaking his clavicle on Dec. 14. The former 40-goal scorer entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28 for mental health reasons and was cleared to return on July 26.

After a strong training camp last year, the six-foot-four Dach’s season was over only four periods into the season when the 23-year-old from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee after a hit from Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Jarred Tinordi.

Laine and Dach have formed a second line with Alex Newhook and could have the responsibility of backing up Montreal’s well-oiled top trio of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky to start the 2024-25 campaign.

St. Louis highlighted Laine’s blistering shot, Dach’s ability to carry the puck – not to mention their size – and Newhook’s speed as reasons he sees the line meshing.

“I feel like they have great elements to complement each other,” St. Louis said.

Laine scored a career-high 44 goals in 2017-18, his second season, but has only reached the 30-goal plateau once since. The Finnish winger expressed during the off-season that he wants to return to a “40, 50” goal scorer this season.

And Dach and Newhook say they’re excited to line up next to a pure scorer who once buried 18 goals in 12 games in November 2018.

"Patty's a world-class shooter, and he's got a lot of high-end skill and can make plays,” Dach said. “Newy's speed and my speed will open up a lot of lanes for Patty to get open and be able to shoot pucks.”

The newly formed line showed some rust from the first shift on Friday as Team White lost 6-3 to Team Red in a scrimmage.

Off the opening faceoff, Laine turned the puck over on a rush, leading to a goal by Joel Armia for Team Red. The line had the puck a lot but struggled to create dangerous chances, other than a Laine breakaway that was fended off by goalie prospect Hunter Jones.

“Now (the key) is to get in more reps, as they've missed a lot of time,” St. Louis said. “Just to jump right back in it at this level, I think I've got to be patient a little bit.”

Suzuki led the Canadiens with 77 points last season, ahead of Caufield (65), defenceman Mike Matheson (62) and Slafkovsky (50). Newhook had 34 points in 55 games, and the next-best player was Brendan Gallagher with 31 in 77.

The Canadiens are hoping the addition of Laine and the return of Dach go a long way in boosting their secondary scoring for a team that ranked 26th in goals last season.

HIGH PRAISE FOR ROY

Joshua Roy is a rookie, but St. Louis said his game is full of maturity.

The 21-year-old forward produced four goals and five assists in 23 games last season and is lined up on the projected third line with Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak at camp.

"He's always ready for what's next, he's a very intelligent player, but not just with the puck. Without the puck he's very smart,” St. Louis said. “He doesn't kill the play, he's playing the game. If it's time to chip a puck up to speed, he'll do that. He's got poise to buy a little time and hit the guy who was going to be free. He lets the play evolve.

"When I saw him last year, I felt, ‘you know what, he's a hockey player.’”

MARTY’S WAY

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella is famous for physically intense training camps, with players skating around the ice in gruelling drills. St. Louis, who won a Stanley Cup while playing for Tortorella on the Tampa Bay Lighting in 2004, has a different approach than his former head coach.

"I try not to just 'work hard'. You can work hard, but I think we've evolved,” St. Louis said. “I know Torts's camps were every difficult physically, but I think in the last 10-15 years, guys are showing up to camp in great shape. It's not how it was."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.