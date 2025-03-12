VANCOUVER - Nick Suzuki and his linemates are clicking.

And that's good news for a Montreal Canadiens squad that's pushing for a playoff spot.

Flanked by Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, Suzuki contributed a goal and an assist in the Canadiens' 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Caufield, too, scored and provided a helper, while Slafkovsky put up a three-point night with a goal and two assists.

“We've been gelling a lot better. I think all of us are bringing our A game and it's been a big help," Suzuki said of his line. "We're just trying to help the team as much as we can, and some nights we're gonna have nights like this."

Suzuki's goal came just a minute and six seconds into the game.

Caufield chipped a pass to Suzuki at centre ice, and he darted away for a breakaway, holding off Canucks' defenceman Marcus Pettersson and stretching his stick out to wrap a shot around goalie Kevin Lankinen for his 20th goal of the season.

“We didn't have an answer for their top line," Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said of Suzuki and co. "Three goals. And it's a good line. They make plays. It's tough. We should have an answer."

Tuesday's performance is the latest in a string of offensive outbursts for the trio.

Since returning from the league's 4 Nations Face-Off break, Suzuki has registered five goals and 10 assists in eight games. Caufield has scored six times and provided three assists, while Slafkovsky has four goals and four helpers.

“We're just helping each other, reading off each other," Slafkovsky said. "I'm trying to play physical; other guys can come, and they scoop the puck, and I go to the net. [Suzuki] and Cole are working on the outside, and then we try to get to the net, shoot a lot of pucks.

"I feel like just the chemistry, the way we read of each other, that it just helps us and that's why we were successful."

For head coach Martin St-Louis, the way Montreal's top line is operating is what's important.

"You've got to be hungry, and those guys are hungry. But for me, it's not just on the offensive side of things," he said.

"I think they're playing the game that's in front of them. If they have to defend, they will. They're very responsible. They play against tough matchups, and they're delivering, and I think they want that challenge. I think any top guys want that challenge, and they rose tonight.”

The Habs (31-27-6) have been finding a lot of success in recent weeks, with points in six of their last seven games.

It's an important stretch for a Montreal side that finished Tuesday two points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets, who hold the Eastern Conference's second wild-card berth.

The Canadiens will look to gain more ground Wednesday when they wrap up a four-game road swing against the Kraken in Seattle.

St-Louis will once again be looking for his top line to produce.

“You can see what they can do. Great game tonight and we're gonna wake up tomorrow and gotta do it all over again," the coach said.

"Whether they played great tonight or played bad tonight, tomorrow you gotta wake up and just build it back up again. I think they gain some confidence tonight, for sure, and they should carry that into tomorrow.”

'MUST WIN' MODE

The Canucks (29-24-11) also return to play Wednesday when they visit the Calgary Flames.

Vancouver sits a single point behind Calgary in the Western Conference playoff race, with the Flames holding the final wild-card spot.

With the stakes so high, there's no time to mope about Tuesday's loss, said Canucks centre Elias Pettersson.

“(Calgary's) a team we're batting against for the spot. Must win for us," he said. "Sucks right now, but you just gotta reload or recharge for tomorrow – whatever you say – and be ready for it. It's gonna be a tough one.”

QUINN BACK IN?

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes took morning skate with his teammates Tuesday wearing a red non-contact jersey.

The star defenceman has missed four games with a lower-body injury, but Tocchet said Hughes will join the team on the trip to Calgary.

"He's coming," the coach said. "There’s a good chance he’ll be in.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025.