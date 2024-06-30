The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jonathan Kovacevic to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick, it was announced Sunday.

The 26-year-old had six goals and seven assists in 63 games last season for the Habs, his first in Montreal since being claimed off waiver by the Winnipeg Jets last October.

He has nine goals and 10 assists in 143 career NHL games after being selected in the third round (No. 74 overall) by the Jets in the 2017 NHL Draft.

More to come.