The Montreal Canadiens have been unable gain traction in trade talks for Pierre-Luc Dubois, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger notes the Canadiens have "future assets" to move, but the Winnipeg Jets want NHL-ready players back for Dubois.

The Canadiens re-engaged with the Jets on trade talks as the Los Angeles Kings emerged as a landing spot for Dubois over the weekend. Dreger notes that the Kings have NHL-ready players to deal and it appears Dubois prefers to go the Los Angeles.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds that there are still "moving pieces" in Dubois trade talks between the Kings and Jets as of Tuesday morning, with more talks expected throughout the day.

Dubois, who sits No. 1 on the TSN Trade Bait Board, is a restricted free agent this summer and has requested a move from the Jets.

The 25-year-old scored 27 goals this season and posted a career-high 63 points in 73 games with the Jets. He added two goals and four points in five playoff games.

Habs ready to make deals?

Dreger reports the Canadiens will remain an intriguing team to watch this week on the trade market.

"The Canadiens are in the market for a age specific forward and feel like they have the picks and D prospects to attract the right piece," Dreger wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

The Canadiens have two picks in the first round of the NHL Draft Wednesday - their own (fifth overall) and the Florida Panthers' selection at 31st overall. Montreal has a total of 11 picks over the seven-round draft.

The team has missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons after reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2021.