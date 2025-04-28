Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj and Washington Capitals defenceman Dylan McIlrath both received fines Monday for unsportsmanlike conduct in pre-game warm-up ahead of Sunday's Game 4.

Xhekaj was fined $3,385.42, while McIlrath was docked $2,018.23. Both amounts were the maximum allowable under the CBA given the two players salaries.

The Capitals and the Canadiens were also fined $25,000.

Washington won Game 4 5-2 on Sunday, taking a 3-1 lead in the series.

Xhekaj, 24, was minus-1 with a two-minute penalty in 12:51 of ice time in Game 4. He is without a point and has picked up two minor penalties over two games in the first-round series,

McIlrath, 33, dressed in warmups but did not play in Game 4. He has yet to play in the playoffs after posting two assists in 17 games during the regular season.

Game 5 will take place Wednesday in Washington.