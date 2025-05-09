Morgan Rielly scored the only goal of the period as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers will head to overtime tied 4-4 in Game 3.

Matthew Knies and John Tavares gave the Leafs a 3-1 lead early in the second but the Panthers mounted a second-period rally after falling behind to take the lead before the start of the third.

Sam Reinhart ignited the comeback when he took advantage of a scramble in the crease and poked the loose puck just over the line for his third of the playoffs. The play was initially not called a goal but was ruled to have completely crossed the line upon video review. Carter Verhaeghe scored 1:04 later to even the score, and Tomas Nosek would add his first of the postseason to take the lead.

The Leafs tied the game with nine minutes remaining in the third when Morgan Rielly fired a harmless looking shot on the net that ricocheted off the blocker of Sergei Bobrovsky, off Panthers’ defenceman Seth Jones and into the back of the net. It was credited to Rielly for his fourth of the postseason.

Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev was not on the bench to start the third period but returned with just over 11 minutes left.