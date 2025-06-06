Morning Coffee: Can Oilers double down in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final?

The Indiana Pacers are three wins away from winning the NBA Championship.

Dread it, run from it, the upsets still arrive.

Indiana could be found as high as +2000 to win Game 1 of the NBA Finals at FanDuel down nine on the road against the heavily favoured Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pacers outscored Oklahoma City 12-2 in the final 2:38 of regulation in a stunning 111-110 comeback win.

Teams trailing by nine or more points in the final three minutes of an NBA Finals game were a combined 0-182 all-time.

Tyrese Haliburton’s go-ahead field goal with 0.3 seconds remaining in regulation made it 1-182. It’s just the third go-ahead field goal with less than one second left in an NBA Finals game over the past 30 years. It was also the latest that a team took its first lead in an NBA Finals game over the last 50 years.

After a stunning comeback win as a +340 underdog in Game 1, the Pacers odds to win the NBA championship were cut from +500 to +265 at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, the Thunder remain a heavy favourite to win the title after nearly becoming just the third team in the last 50 years to never trail in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Oklahoma City to win the NBA championship is -330. The Thunder to win the title was -700 entering Game 1.

OKC is an 11-point favourite for Game 2 on Sunday.

After an epic finish to Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the focus shifts back to the NHL this morning following a thrilling conclusion to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Edmonton Oilers rallied to win Game 1 with a remarkable comeback of their own. Now, the Oilers have an opportunity to take a 2-0 series lead as the betting favourite to win Game 2 on home ice.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday June 6th, 2025.

Can McDavid, Oilers double down in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final? The Oilers pulled off an impressive comeback win of their own in Game 1.

After trailing the Florida Panthers 3-1, Edmonton scored three unanswered goals in a 4-3 win in overtime. The Oilers could be found as high as +340 to win Game 1 at FanDuel. Once again, their best players delivered under pressure.

Connor McDavid set up Mattias Ekholm’s game-tying goal in the third, then teed up Leon Draisaitl’s OT winner.

Draisaitl’s winner was his second of the game and team-leading ninth of the postseason.

Only Florida’s Sam Bennett has scored more goals (12) so far in these Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After rallying to beat the Panthers in Game 1, Edmonton is -120 to take a 2-0 series lead with another win tonight. Florida is even-money to respond and tie the series 1-1. How important is tonight’s game?

In the Stanley Cup Finals, teams that take a 2-0 series lead and gone on to win the Stanley Cup 90.9 per cent of the time.

The Oilers are 15-1 all-time when they lead a best-of-7 series 2-0. Meanwhile, Florida was 0-5 all-time when trailing 2-0 in a best-of-7 prior to their second-round series win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Considering both teams have already overcome a 2-0 series deficit against talented opponents this postseason, nobody is going to write off either team, regardless of what happens tonight.

Still, Edmonton has now won four of the previous five head-to-head meetings between these teams in the Stanley Cup Finals.

If they take care of their business on home ice, the Oilers will become the fifth team in the NHL expansion era to win the Stanley Cup Final after they lost it the prior year.

Now three wins away from their first Stanley Cup ring, there’s no reason to expect a letdown from Edmonton’s best players in Game 2 on home ice.

The winning +101 builder SGP I gave out as a FanDuel Best Bet for Game 1 with McDavid 3+ shots on goal and Draisaitl 2+ shots on goal is priced at -118 for Game 2.

While I’ll likely run it back with that play, I’ll pivot to a builder SGP with McDavid 2+ shots on goal, Draisaitl 2+ shots on goal, and Bouchard 2+ shots on goal at +110 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Game 2.

McDavid 2+ shots on goal is a perfect 17-for-17 this postseason and he registered four shots on goal in the series opener.

Draisaitl 2+ shots on goal is 15-for-17 this postseason and he scored twice on four shots on goal in Game 1.

Meanwhile, Bouchard registered a ridiculous seven shots on goal on a team-high 14 attempts in Game 1 and has recorded 2+ shots on goal in six of eight Stanley Cup Final games versus Florida dating back to last year’s series.

I also laddered Bouchard 3+ shots on goal at +142 and Bouchard 4+ shots on goal at +350.

Hopefully, Bouchard and company continue to fire a ton of pucks on net with a chance to take a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final tonight.

Have a great weekend, everyone!